Jalisco remains at the lowest risk level for COVID-19 infections

The Ministry of Health (SSa) updated the Epidemiological Traffic Light of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ), which will be in effect from May 24 to June 6.

From the National Palace, Dr. Alethse de la Torre Rosas, General Director of the National Center for the Prevention and Control of HIV and AIDS, indicated that the map of Mexico will be colored as follows:

For the seventh time in a row, no state will be “red” (maximum risk of contagion). The last ones had been Guerrero and Guanajuato (from February 15 to 28).

In the color “green” (low risk of contagion) there will be 16 entities, two more than two weeks ago: Aguascalientes, Guerrero, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Morelos are added; Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Coahuila, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas remain.

In “yellow” or moderate risk there will be 15 entities, the same number from the last update: Chihuahua, Nueva León , Nayarit, Tabasco are added and after several months Campeche returns; Baja California, Baja California Sur, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Colima, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Puebla and Yucatán remain .

While in “orange” (high risk) there will be only one; that is, two less: Quintana Roo. State where the most important tourist destinations in the country are located.

De la Torre Rosas called on the rest of the population of the national territory to be “prudent” when vacationing on the beaches of the Mexican Caribbean.

“You have to start showing solidarity with the health of the people who live in Quintana Roo. All traffic light actions are associated with actions aimed at reducing risk in each of the states. But if we don’t have an essential trip, let’s avoid these activities, so that they have adequate control in this beautiful state.”

The four elements evaluated to determine the color of the traffic light in each entity are: the percentage of occupation of beds in intensive care, percentage of positive cases of coronavirus; the trend of occupied beds and trend of positive cases; that is, the expected behavior based on current numbers, and which is calculated by the National Council of Science and Technology ( Conacyt ).