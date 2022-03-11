Jalisco’s governor tries to calm citizens as violence on the state border increases

Given the difficult security situation in the country, particularly in the state of Michoacán, three violent events were recorded yesterday that affected municipalities bordering Jalisco and generated fear among the population, Governor Enrique Alfaro acknowledged.

“First, the cowardly murder of two policemen from Jocotepec who were responding to a crash and a vehicle passing by opened fire on them and went directly to Michoacán, then the burning of two tractor-trailers on the highway that goes to Jiquilpan, Michoacán, in the municipality of Tamazula, La Garita community and later, a car also set on fire and with weapons in the municipality of La Manzanilla de La Paz”, said the governor in a video on his social networks.

Convinced that events like this require an immediate reaction, the Governor explained that since yesterday these three issues have been addressed by the State Prosecutor’s Office and the Secretary of Security, and today, after a meeting with the Security Cabinet, they evaluated the way in which the presence of the State Police will be reinforced with special operations in these municipalities.

After ensuring that the authorities remain vigilant, Alfaro Ramírez stressed that at times like this, it is also important to send a message of calm to the population.

Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.

“There has been no direct impact on the civilian population, there is no risk that implies suspending classes, there is no municipal authority that has the power to call for activities to be suspended, we must move forward, we cannot fall into panic and fear based on information that is not always accurate and that at many times and in many ways, seems to be spreading and generate fear in the population,” he added.

The Governor insisted that this is a complex moment for the country, and particularly for the municipalities that border states where there are delicate and complex problems in terms of violence, particularly the states of Michoacán, Zacatecas, and Colima, so in those municipalities, they will maintain the special operations that have worked well.

“These facts cannot make us fall into fear and anxiety, we have to be vigilant, we have to be working, we have to be coordinated; since yesterday and very early today we have been in communication with the national security board, in communication with the authorities of neighboring states, we are focused on it and we will keep the population informed of anything that needs to be known,” he concluded.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN