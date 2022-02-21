Jetblue lands in Puerto Vallarta, its third destination in Mexico

American airline JetBlue landed for the first time at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport, with a direct flight from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York; which will be operating four times a week, which means one more opportunity for travelers from the Northwest of the United States to visit the beaches of Jalisco.
Thanks to JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance (NEA), air service with Puerto Vallarta leads the US airline to connect with its third destination in Mexico and thus expand its presence in Latin America and the Caribbean. while diversifying and advancing its strategy in its focus city, New York.
JetBlue’s international service continues to grow with more than 30 international destinations in over 24 countries. The airline also becomes the only one to offer a direct flight to Puerto Vallarta from John F. Kennedy International Airport; and the largest number of weekly flights between the New York area and the World’s Friendliest City than any other airline, representing 3,200 monthly seats for the destination.
“As travel demand continues to increase, we are pleased to introduce the new route to Puerto Vallarta, offering our northeast customers a new destination in Mexico,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president of network planning for JetBlue. “We look forward to continuing to expand our network and international presence in Latin America as part of our growth strategy,” she added.
Luis Villaseñor, general director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome visitors from the northeastern United States to Puerto Vallarta thanks to this new direct service from JetBlue, an airline that has made easier for travelers from New York and its metropolitan area to escape to the warm beaches of the Mexican Pacific and its authentic nature.
The Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) also celebrated the arrival of Jet Blue to Puerto Vallarta for the first time. Briana Grisel Banda Rentería, Head of Public Relations and Project Management at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport, said that the Airport has the highest biosecurity measures and the largest investment in its history to modernize, provide comfort and contribute to the best experience. Travel.
