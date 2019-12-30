Joëlle Rabu and Nico Rhodes are making their Incanto debut

Canadian singer-songwriter-actor Joëlle Rabu joins with her son, award-winning pianist Nico Rhodes in making their Incanto debut starting Jan. 2-10 at 7pm. A two-time Jessie Award winner and Juno nominee, Joëlle has won international critical acclaim for her theatrical portrayal of the Parisian chanteuse, Edith Piaf. A rising star in his own right, Joëlle’s son, Nico Rhodes, has orchestrated two symphonic shows, one being his mother’s nationally treasured musical drama, Tonight… Piaf. Join them for an unforgettable evening of lively entertainment and lush musical moments.

Chef Jorge Hoil will prepare a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu with all the trimmings. Live entertainment all evening starting at 5pm with Bob Bruneau at the piano, Lenar sings and dances hot salsa, Cuban and Carribean rhythms at 7:30pm, and Michael Ferreri’s piano sing-along 9:30pm to close. More information and a dinner menu are available on Incanto’s website. Seating is limited. Call 322 223 9756 for reservations.

The Jokers Band plays rockabilly in an offbeat blend of country, rock, and swing Latin style on New Year’s Day at 9:30pm in the piano bar. They move to the theatre on Jan. 8, 22, 29 at 9:30pm.

Legendary internationally-known drag personality, Gouda Gabor hosts the new hit show, OH BOY! Cabaret, a revue of song, dance, and comedy. Joining her are five of Vallarta’s hottest and most talented hombres, who sing and dance their way into your heart with music that includes both pop standards and sexy Latin beats. Choreography by Jason Franco. Fridays and Sundays at 9:30pm.

Canadian piano showman, Andrew Johns returns on Jan. 3 at 7pm and Jan. 15 at 9:30pm singing the hits of Elton John, Billy Joel, Queen, and many more! His skills at the piano, spot-on vocals, and comedic impersonations are very popular with audiences. Reserve early!

Canadian tribute artist Doug Varty presents the music of Bryan Adams in this all-live one night only performance. The talented London, Ontario based singer-songwriter and musician has toured North America, opening for Rush and BTO. Jan. 1 at 7pm. On Jan. 7 at 4pm, and Jan. 8 at 7pm, tribute artist and Heart backup singer, Angela Seeger, presents her popular all-live tribute to Adele, which received glowing accolades and sold-out houses the past two seasons. Watch for more in this tribute series throughout the season with a variety of your favorites.

Award-winning pianist and music director Mark Hartman returns to Incanto’s piano bar on Mon. Wed. and Sat. starting Jan. 4. He’ll play show tunes, pop, Broadway, and more, and will accompany a variety of Incanto artists during their shows. His affable personality and quick wit only enhance his connection to his audiences and make for a fun evening of banter and great music.

Vocalist and violin virtuoso, Arturo Elizarraraz has performed in various theaters including the Jorge Negrete theater in Mexico City, the Vineyard Toyan venue in San Miguel de Allende and other well-known theaters throughout Mexico as well as in Los Angeles, California. He has recorded three CDs, with his fourth labor of love entitled Timeless Stories (Historias sin Tiempo). He returns to Incanto for one night only on Jan. 4 at 7:30pm accompanied by Mark Hartman at the piano.

Media Luna plays high energy flamenco, rock, originals, and covers. They alternate weekly on Tuesdays at 7pm with, Tatewari, playing exceptional flamenco music with vocalist Perla Alarcon.

Join host Dennis Crow for Incanto’s ongoing Summer Stock Film Series. On Jan. 2, at 3pm, he will present the live recorded Stephen Sondheim musical, Sunday in the Park with George. On Jan. 9, he will present Cabaret starring Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey. On Wed. Jan 8, at 3pm, Democrats Abroad presents their ongoing film series with They Shall Not Grow Old. All films are shown in the comfortable theatre on a big screen with state of the art sound.

Cheko Ruiz and his full band play the hits of ‘The Gipsy Kings’ and much more on select Sundays at 7pm. Dates are available on Incanto’s website.