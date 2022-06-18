June 18, 2022: 9,642 new COVID-19 infections and 39 deaths in Mexico

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that until this Saturday, June 18, 5,872,196 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) have been registered. In addition, since the start of the pandemic, Mexico has suffered 325,398 deaths from the disease.
This means that in the last 24 hours, 9,642 new infections were added, as well as 39 deaths.
According to the daily technical statement, as of today, there are an estimated 65,034 active cases of the disease in the country; that is, the patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (From June 05 to 18, 2022).
The entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Sinaloa, Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Nuevo León and Colima.
Regarding hospital availability, the average occupancy of general beds in health centers is 4%, and 1% for intensive care beds.
The states with the highest percentage of general bed occupancy are Baja California Sur (32.55%), Nayarit (25.53%), and Querétaro (22.03 percent). In turn, those with the highest percentage in beds with ventilators are Nayarit (8.33%), Oaxaca (5.26%), and Campeche (3.12 percent).
The most affected age group in the last five weeks are people between 18 and 39 years old.
On the international scene, there are a total of 535,248,141 infections and 6,313,229 deaths accumulated worldwide. In the last 24 hours, 609,158 infections and 1,444 deaths were reported.
The global fatality rate remains at 1.2 percent.
Currently, Mexico is the fifth country in the world with the most deaths from the coronavirus, only below the United States, Brazil, India, and Russia; and it is number 21 in the number of infections, according to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Tropical Storm Celia becomes the third named storm of the 2022 Pacific Hurricane season The National Weather Service has announced that tropical storm Celia has formed, the cyclone is located 450 km southeast of the mouth of the Suchiate River, in Chiapas (Mexico-Guatemala border) and 815 km southeast of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca. The storm maintains a north-northwest trajectory at a speed of approximately 6 km per hour, sustained winds…
- Jalisco reports five cases of Monkeypox; four are foreigners The Jalisco Health Secretariat ( SSJ ) confirmed this Friday afternoon, June 17, that there are already five cases of monkeypox in the state. Of the five cases, four are foreigners and only one is Mexican; In addition, the age of those infected ranges between 38 and 54 years. At a press conference, Dr. Fernando…
- Numbeo ranks Puerto Vallarta as the eleventh most dangerous city in Mexico, WTF? According to the urban crime index of the Numbeo consulting firm, Mexico has at least 13 cities that are listed among the most dangerous in the world, some of which were considered quiet and safe in the latest INEGI security perception reports, such as Puerto Vallarta, which Numbeo ranks as the eleventh most dangerous city…
- Puerto Vallarta receives government report on landslide in Amapas To follow up on instructions from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, authorities from the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) and the National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED), presented a report on the work and observations made on the landslide that occurred in the Amapas area in August of last year. In a meeting headed by…
- In the case that has gripped Mexico, third autopsy on exhumed body of Debanhi can happen as early as July 1 Mario Escobar announced that the third autopsy to be performed on the body of his daughter, Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa, will allow scientific verification that it was femicide and not an accident, as the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office has ruled. Mr. Escobar clarified that on June 30 a formal request will be made in…