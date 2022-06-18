June 18, 2022: 9,642 new COVID-19 infections and 39 deaths in Mexico

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that until this Saturday, June 18, 5,872,196 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) have been registered. In addition, since the start of the pandemic, Mexico has suffered 325,398 deaths from the disease.

This means that in the last 24 hours, 9,642 new infections were added, as well as 39 deaths.

According to the daily technical statement, as of today, there are an estimated 65,034 active cases of the disease in the country; that is, the patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (From June 05 to 18, 2022).

The entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Sinaloa, Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Nuevo León and Colima.

Regarding hospital availability, the average occupancy of general beds in health centers is 4%, and 1% for intensive care beds.

The states with the highest percentage of general bed occupancy are Baja California Sur (32.55%), Nayarit (25.53%), and Querétaro (22.03 percent). In turn, those with the highest percentage in beds with ventilators are Nayarit (8.33%), Oaxaca (5.26%), and Campeche (3.12 percent).

The most affected age group in the last five weeks are people between 18 and 39 years old.

On the international scene, there are a total of 535,248,141 infections and 6,313,229 deaths accumulated worldwide. In the last 24 hours, 609,158 infections and 1,444 deaths were reported.

The global fatality rate remains at 1.2 percent.

Currently, Mexico is the fifth country in the world with the most deaths from the coronavirus, only below the United States, Brazil, India, and Russia; and it is number 21 in the number of infections, according to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University.

