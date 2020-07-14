Landslide in Conchas Chinsa injures workers and damages tsunami detectors

A couple of injured workers; as well as damage to equipment to detect tsunamis, is the result of a landslide in the exclusive residential area of Conchas Chinas in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.

The event was confirmed by the regional commander of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Unit (UEPCBJ), Arturo García Pulido, indicating that two people, fortunately not serious, were injured.

The state official stated that the landslide occurred in Conchas Chinas, near the federal highway 200 south, at a construction site of a new home.

He added that the damage also included UEPCBJ equipment, since one of the towers where the tsunami detection and prevention equipment is mounted was damaged.

“As a result of that collapse, there were damages to one of our Tsunami Alert antennas where we are going to start a series of works to dismantle it.”

He said that for now the equipment would be lowered, not knowing if it would be relocated in some other point or would be mounted here in some other area near its original location and if there would be legal actions for damages to public property.

As part of the preventive activities promoted by the State Government through the UEPCBJ in 2009, the operation of the Tsunami and Tropical Cyclone Detection and Alert System was installed throughout the Jalisco Coast.

The equipment that had a cost of $24 million pesos, was funded through the Fund for the Prevention of Natural Disasters, where the contribution of the Federal government was 53% and the Government of Jalisco with 47%.

The alert system is made up of 27 sound alarms distributed from Puerto Vallarta to Barra de Navidad, which cover an area of ​​290 square kilometers of audio.

This network is operated remotely from the control center installed in the Cihuatlán Regional Command, from where all installed equipment and systems are monitored and managed. The System has pre-recorded messages according to the alert, alarm, and return to normal phases in situations of danger due to tsunamis and tropical cyclones.