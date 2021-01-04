Lifeless body found floating off the beaches of Puerto Vallarta

The lifeless body of a person was taken from the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, it’s still unknown how the unidentified person died or how he ended in the Bay of Banderas.

The discovery occurred around 4:00 p.m. in the Conchas Chinas area, when tourists observed a body floating in the sea in the distance.

Lifeguards immediately jumped into the water in order to rescue the person who, at that moment, was believed to have been swept away by the current.

The body was only identified as a man between 20 and 25 years old whose identity is unknown.

The body floated off the beaches of the Hyatt Diva Hotel, Camino Real. The man was fully dressed, so it is believed that he was not on the beach before being found in the sea, however, it is unknown if he fell from a boat, since there is no report of a missing person.

The body was taken to the Jalisciense Institute of Forensic Sciences to perform an autopsy and continue with the investigation.