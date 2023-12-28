Limited Availability of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines in Puerto Vallarta Pharmacies

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, known under the Comirnaty trademark, have trickled into Puerto Vallarta, with only 20 doses distributed a week after their public sale in local pharmacies. As of Wednesday, these vaccines are exclusively available at Farmacias del Ahorro, priced at 799.00 pesos per dose.

Visiting the Farmacias del Ahorro branches in the metropolitan area, it was evident that the supply was limited. At the Fluvial Vallarta Avenue location, only five doses were available at noon. Buyers, upon paying the 799.00 pesos, received a disposable syringe and a ticket to . . .

