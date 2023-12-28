Limited Availability of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines in Puerto Vallarta Pharmacies

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, known under the Comirnaty trademark, have trickled into Puerto Vallarta, with only 20 doses distributed a week after their public sale in local pharmacies. As of Wednesday, these vaccines are exclusively available at Farmacias del Ahorro, priced at 799.00 pesos per dose.
Visiting the Farmacias del Ahorro branches in the metropolitan area, it was evident that the supply was limited. At the Fluvial Vallarta Avenue location, only five doses were available at noon. Buyers, upon paying the 799.00 pesos, received a disposable syringe and a ticket to . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.
Popular posts:
- Three Crocodiles at the Mouth of the Cuale River and Popular Beach in Puerto Vallarta Raises Concerns Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta is grappling with an unexpected and potentially perilous situation as three crocodiles have been spotted at the mouth of the Cuale River. This unusual presence has raised concerns among residents and tourists alike, prompting authorities to take action. The presence of these saurians in an area where they had…
- Construction Expected to Resume on 22 Puerto Vallarta Developments Closed by Government Inspectors Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a significant development, it has been announced that by the year 2024, 22 real estate developments in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, previously halted by Semarnat (the Mexican Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources), are set to resume construction activities. This encouraging news follows a crucial meeting between municipal and federal authorities,…
- Puerto Vallarta Experiences a Population Increase of 300% for New Year Celebrations Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a statement released by Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, the director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust, it was revealed that the city witnessed remarkable hotel occupancy during the Christmas weekend, with numbers reaching an impressive 90%. As the year draws to a close, the city anticipates reaching full occupancy, utilizing all…
- Mexico Launches Army-Run Airline Mexicana, Expanding Military’s Business Ventures Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In a move that underscores the growing influence of the Mexican armed forces in the country's economic landscape, Mexico officially launched its army-run airline, Mexicana, with its inaugural flight departing from Mexico City and heading to the picturesque Caribbean resort of Tulum. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's administration has been instrumental…
- Puerto Vallarta Ranks Sixth in Hotel Occupancy Nationally in 2023 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In the first ten months of 2023, Puerto Vallarta has secured its place among Mexico's top tourist destinations, ranking sixth in average hotel occupancy nationwide, according to data provided by the federal Ministry of Tourism, via DataTur. However, it's worth noting that the destination initially claimed the top spot in this…
- Remodeled Ecuador Street in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood Inaugurated Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a significant step towards enhancing the infrastructure of Puerto Vallarta's 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, the inauguration of the remodeled Ecuador Street took place, marking an investment exceeding 17 million pesos. The event, attended by municipal authorities and residents, was a momentous occasion as it signified substantial improvements for not only…
- Crocodile Captured in Marina Vallarta Streets by Green Patrol Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Members of the Green Patrol from the Citizen Security Police Station in Puerto Vallarta successfully captured a crocodile measuring just over three meters in length that had ventured onto the streets of Marina Vallarta. The swift intervention unfolded during a routine patrol by officers of unit PV-314 at the intersection of…
- Tactical Operations Group Intensifies Security Patrols Ahead in Puerto Vallarta for End-of-Year Holidays Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Tactical Operations Group (GOT) of the Citizen Security Police Station in Puerto Vallarta has heightened its prevention efforts in preparation for this holiday season and the new year. With a focus on ensuring the safety and security of both residents and tourists, the GOT has deployed two mobile units and…
- Puerto Vallarta Spreads Christmas Joy Through “Christmas Dinners” Initiative Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In the spirit of Christmas, the president of the DIF System of Puerto Vallarta, María de Jesús López Delgado, extended heartfelt wishes for happiness and prosperity to families in vulnerable situations. These wishes accompanied the distribution of "Christmas Dinners" to those in need across various neighborhoods in the municipality, bringing a…
- Puerto Vallarta to End 2023 with 176 Cruise Ship Arrivals, Nearly Half a Million Passengers Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the year 2023 draws to a close, Puerto Vallarta is preparing to celebrate the arrival of 176 cruise ships, collectively bringing nearly half a million international passengers to its picturesque shores. From January to December, this vibrant coastal city has played host to cruise ships from various international cruise lines,…