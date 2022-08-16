Low wages and high cost of living in Puerto Vallarta creates worker shortage

Due to the labor shortage in the Puerto Vallarta tourism sector, Coparmex has asked its members to analyze the salaries they offer their workers because, despite the fact that several job fairs have been held, it has not been possible to cover the 9 thousand existing positions in this tourist destination.

Juan Pablo Martínez Torres, leader of Coparmex, says that the minimum wage is not enough and even less in this city and that is why people cannot be convinced to work in the tourism sector.

“It is definitely a real problem and that in Coparmex we are aware and we are influencing our employers to analyze what salaries they are offering,” said the leader of the employer union.

“That they also analyze if there is any type of proposal that goes beyond the salary as such, benefits, support, pantries, public transport support. In particular, I have had meetings with businessmen to talk about this issue, but above all to make them aware that the minimum wage is not enough for their needs, and even less so in Puerto Vallarta, which is an expensive city,” he added.

And it is that for many years the tip has been considered as part of the worker’s salary when this should not be the case, since it is a gift, it represents gratitude for the quality of the service provided, but not for the work done.

“There is a lot here, for being a city (…) it is a support that we have, however, we do not have to see it that way. We are going to continue supporting this type of increase, but also that they do not see other income, such as tips, as the main income. We have to continue growing in order to continue offering our workers a fair salary according to the needs that are required,” added Martínez Torres.

