Mamma Mia! Final Show at Act2, August 6

Mamma Mia!, the Musical, the most exciting production in Puerto Vallarta history, Mamma Mia! is presenting its final performance tonight: Friday, August 6 at 7:00 pm.

Mamma Mia! had a record 58 SOLD-OUT PERFORMANCES at Act2PV before it was forced to close at the start of the pandemic. Act2PV is very grateful to be able to resurrect this “feel good,” show with many of its original cast members, as well as some wonderful new additions.

Directed by Alfonso Lopez, Mamma Mia! the Musical is inspired and enhanced by a whole passel of well-known ABBA tunes.

You probably know the story…. Sophie, the 20-year old bride, is planning to get married in a little hotel on a Greek island where she has worked with her single mother, Donna, her whole life.

Unbeknownst to Donna, Sophie has longed to find the father she has never known. After accidentally finding and secretly reading her mother’s diary, she finds clues that point to three lovers from her mom’s “free-spirited” past that “might” be her father. Sophie secretly invites all three of these men to her wedding and hilarity ensues.

This delightful story features lots of nostalgic singing and dancing, as well as a HUGE cast, an innovative and colorful set design, beautiful custom-created costumes, and brilliant choreography. This is a must-see show that is great for all ages.

Tickets are available at www.act2pv.com.