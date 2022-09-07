Man drowns in Puerto Vallarta risking a swim under red flags

Red flags only save lives when people respect the warning.

Vacations will never be the same for the Jiménez family from Guadalajara after one of its members lost his life on Tuesday on the beach of Hotel Los Tules in Puerto Vallarta.

According to official information provided by the Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection Lifeguards and Firefighters, the man identified as José Jiménez, 50, a guest at the Fiesta Americana hotel, entered the sea and was pulled by a return current.

His companions immediately requested help from the hotel lifeguards, then the lifeguard from the Hotel Friendly managed to get him out after a few minutes of fighting against the current.

The vacationer was taken to shore where first aid was immediately provided; however, he was non-responsive. Civil Protection and Fire personnel arrived, as well as the doctor from the Hotel Friendly who, after giving him pulmonary resuscitation for more than 30 minutes, declared him dead.

The rescue elements call on visitors not to risk swimming when the area is under a red flag warning, meaning do not swim.

