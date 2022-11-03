VACATION RENTALS

Man injured on Puerto Vallarta’s Malecón after Catrina falls on him

November 3, 2022
In Jalisco, the municipalities are decorated with altars and sculptures of giant catrinas. However, in Puerto Vallarta, one of the catrinas placed on the city's boardwalk collapsed on top of a vendor due to strong winds, which resulted in an injury . . .

