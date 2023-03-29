Meet Puerto Vallarta’s most iconic landmark: Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta is a charming coastal city located in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. It is known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant culture. One of the most notable landmarks in the city is the Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, which is a beautiful church that attracts visitors from all over the world.

The Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe is located in the heart of Puerto Vallarta’s historic district. It is a magnificent structure that features a stunning crown-shaped tower, which is made of steel and stands at a height of 115 feet. The tower is adorned with intricate stained-glass windows, which depict scenes from the life of the Virgin Mary.

The Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe has a rich history that dates back to the late 19th century. The church was built to replace the original temple, which was too small to accommodate the growing number of parishioners in Puerto Vallarta. The construction of the new church began in 1903 and was completed in 1952, after several interruptions due to natural disasters and lack of funding.

The church’s most notable feature, the crown-shaped tower, which is said to be modeled after the crown worn by Empress Carlota of Mexico, was added in 1951. The tower was designed by local architect Alejandro Zohn and is made of wrought iron and covered in bronze. The crown is illuminated at night and serves as a beacon for the city, visible from almost anywhere in Puerto Vallarta.

Fun fact: the Crown on Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe is said to be the inspiration for the logo of Corona beer, Mexico’s number one beer sold worldwide.

The church’s exterior is made of pink stone, which gives it a warm and welcoming appearance. Visitors can see the intricate carvings and details on the façade, which are a testament to the skill of the craftsmen who built the church. The bell tower is a particularly impressive feature, with its ornate crown and the statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe at the top.

Inside the church, visitors can see the stunning altar, which is made of carved wood and covered in gold leaf. The altar is a masterpiece of Baroque design, with intricate details and a stunning display of religious iconography. Visitors can also see the stained glass windows, which depict scenes from the Bible and the life of the Virgin of Guadalupe. The church’s interior is filled with light, thanks to the many windows and the white walls, which create a sense of peace and tranquility.

One of the most popular times to visit the Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe is during the annual festival of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which takes place in December. This is a time when thousands of pilgrims from all over Mexico and other parts of the world come to the church to pay homage to the Virgin Mary. The festival is a colorful and lively celebration that includes processions, music, dancing, and traditional food.

Even if you can’t make it to the festival, visiting the Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe is still a must-do activity when in Puerto Vallarta. The church is open daily, and visitors are welcome to attend mass, which is held several times a day. If you’re lucky, you may even get to hear the church’s choir, which is renowned for its beautiful singing.

One of the things that make the Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe so special is its connection to the local community. The church has been a focal point of Puerto Vallarta for over a century, and it continues to play an important role in the lives of local residents. Many families have been attending mass at the church for generations, and it is a place where people come to celebrate important milestones, such as weddings and baptisms.

Another reason to visit the Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe is its location. The church is situated in the heart of Puerto Vallarta’s old town, which is a charming and picturesque neighborhood that is filled with cobblestone streets, colorful buildings, and small shops and cafes. It is a great place to wander around and soak up the local atmosphere.

While in the area, you may also want to visit some of the other historic sites in the neighborhood, such as the City Hall, which is a beautiful colonial building that dates back to the 19th century. You can also take a stroll along the Malecon, which is a seaside promenade that is lined with sculptures and street performers.

If you’re interested in learning more about the history and culture of Puerto Vallarta, you may want to consider taking a guided tour of the city. Many tour operators offer walking tours that take you to the Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe and other historic sites in the area. These tours are a great way to learn about the city’s rich heritage and meet other travelers.

