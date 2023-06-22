Meet the Contestants of Drag Race Mexico: Premieres June 22nd

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The long-awaited lineup for Drag Race Mexico was finally unveiled on May 24th, with the show scheduled to debut on June 22nd.

Following the globally successful editions in Spain, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and other countries, the iconic drag competition organized by RuPaul is now arriving in Mexico. The reality show will premiere in Mexico on Paramount+ and MTV, with the first episode introducing the contestant drags. Notable presenters for the show are Valentina and Lolita Banana.

Many of the announced contestants have already participated in 'La Más Draga . . .

