“Mega Operativo Nuevo Nayarit” works to recover illegally seized real estate

In mid-July of this year, the State government of Nayarit announced that since September 2021, the date on which the new administration started, it began with the investigation called “Mega Operativo Nuevo Nayarit” whose purpose is to recover state real estate that was illegally seized in Bahía de Banderas and Compostela.
In the first stage, 70 properties were detected, whose value amounts to more than $21 billion pesos; however, after continuing with the work, on July 27 it was reported that they found around 30 more properties with a value greater than $8 billion pesos. Currently, it is estimated that there are around 100 pieces of land and the damage to the entity reaches a total of $30 billion pesos.
The Legal Coordinator of the Office of the Executive, Gabriel Camarena, confirmed that said amount is even higher than what Nayarit receives from the annual budget, so recovering them is essential since they would go directly to the new New Nayarit Trust Fund (FINN), which will replace the Banderas Bay Trust (FIBBA).
On August 18, Gabriel Camarena indicated that they were notified of the first amparo that was filed by Héctor Cárdenas Curiel for the property located in Playa Punta Raza, Compostela, which has an area of approximately 325 hectares.
This property is the first that has come to them; however, there are 7 more people who have approached to negotiate.
Until August 28, in Playa Punta Raza, Compostela, 3.4 million m2 have been secured, an area valued at $6.5 billion dollars, while in Badeba, 261 thousand m2 with an approximate value of $522 million dollars under the understanding that the m2 is quoted in the area at $2,000 dollars.
One of the recovered areas was announced to be used to build a headquarters for the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), so work will begin shortly for this purpose.
In another of the lands, a tourist complex will be established whose investment will be $1.6 billion dollars and the commitment is that the supplies will have to be purchased in the State and they will have to be registered in Nayarit.
The alleged crimes committed are a criminal association, operation with resources of illicit origin, fraudulent administration, fraud, crimes committed by public servants, and tax fraud, in which businessmen, civil associations, public notaries, and members of the Bahia Trust committee are involved.
Governor Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero endorsed his commitment to eradicating corruption in the State, after leading the investigation that has lasted more than 8 months and which, he affirmed, is aimed at recovering the assets of the people of Nayarit and those who acted in bad faith will have to face Justice.
