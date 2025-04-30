Mexican Peso Weakens Amid US Economic Contraction

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican peso depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday morning, influenced by the general strengthening of the dollar after the release of new economic data from the United States.

As of this morning, the spot exchange rate stands at 19.6000 pesos per dollar. This figure represents a depreciation of 2.45 cents, or a decline of 0.13%, compared to Tuesday's official closing price of 19.5755 pesos, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

Throughout the morning trading session, the dollar has fluctuated between a . . .