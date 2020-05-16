Mexico adds 290 deaths from COVID-19 today; Testing is down while cases rise

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Friday, May 15 that the accumulated COVID-19 infections are 45,032, an increase of 2,437 from the previous day. Furthermore, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 4,767 fatalities, adding 290 new deaths today.

As new cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to climb in Mexico, testing has been slowly decreasing. Nationally, the country has struggled to process more than 5,000 tests daily.

In Jalisco, 20 new cases were confirmed today and 4 more deaths, while testing fell 40% in the past day with only 139 tests being processed in the last 24-hours.

Puerto Vallarta managed to process 20 COVID-19 tests in the past day, compared to only 10 tests the previous day. The city recorded another death and six new cases today.

During the morning conference this Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that this week is expected to be “the most difficult days” in relation to the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

The president stressed that the economic reactivation will begin with the so-called “Municipalities of Hope”, which are the localities in which there have been no cases of contagion by COVID-19.

At first, economic activities and schools will return, the latter being the ones that will face the greatest restriction to restart activities .

On the other hand, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, said in a press conference that the government has always said that there are more deaths caused by COVID-19 than those reported to the authorities, reiterating that the Valley of Mexico Zone is the most affected area in the country since it has the highest number of positive cases registered.

Sheinbaum Pardo also explained that this is an inherent part of any deadly epidemic because, in order to have the exact number of deaths, tests should be applied to those with similar symptoms or, in any case, an evaluation committee is established.