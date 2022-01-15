Mexico continues with new records of COVID-19 infections

On Friday, January 14, the health authorities shared the daily technical report on the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the country. They confirmed the existence of 4,302,069 accumulated confirmed cases, as well as 30,107 unfortunate deaths since the start of the pandemic in the country.

According to the figures, in the last 24 hours, 44,293 COVID-19 cases were reported, a new record for daily infections in Mexico. Similarly, there were 195 new deaths in the last day.

Regarding confirmed deaths, the authorities reported that in the distribution by sex, deaths in men predominate with 62%. The median age is 64 years.

It is estimated that as of today there are 289,422 (6.4%) people who presented symptoms related to the COVID-19 disease in the last 14 days, known as active cases. The entities with the highest number of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants are Baja California Sur, Mexico City, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, and Colima. Meanwhile, Chiapas, Veracruz, Michoacán, Puebla and Oaxaca have the lowest rates.

On the sixth day of epidemiological week number 2, the authorities reported the existence of 4,547,861 estimated cases. On the other hand, there are already 3,396,946 cases that have recovered and received a medical discharge after having studied with some symptoms related to the disease.

In general care beds nationwide, the authorities confirmed that there was an increase of 2% compared to the previous day and is at 28%. Until January 13, 2022, Baja California Sur (70.94%), Chihuahua (67.63%), Zacatecas (58.76%), Aguascalientes (58.15%), Durango (54.90%), and Mexico City (51.19%) exceeded half of occupation. Meanwhile, eight states are between 30% and 49 percent, while 18 do not exceed 30 percent.

In beds equipped with ventilation support, that is, for the care of intensive care patients, occupancy was confirmed at 16%. In said period, it was reported that Aguascalientes (56.14%) was the only entity to exceed half of its hospitalization, while three entities were between 30% and 49 percent. The remaining 28 do not exceed 30%.

