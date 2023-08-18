Mexico Deploys Armed Forces in Anticipation of Category 4 Hurricane Hilary

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Mexican Government has mobilized nearly 19,000 members of the Armed Forces in preparation for the anticipated landfall of Category 4 Hurricane Hilary, which is expected to make landfall over the Baja California peninsula this weekend before moving into California, United States.
"There are 18,738 elements already in a preventive attitude, community kitchens, (machinery) equipment, everything," President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced in a press briefing earlier today.
According to data shared by the President, the deployment includes 6,585 agents in Baja California Sur, 7,349 in . . .
