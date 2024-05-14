Mexico Experiences Record Numbers of International Tourists at the Start of 2024

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The first quarter of 2024 has brought substantial economic gains to Mexico's tourism sector, as reported by the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués. International visitors contributed to a total revenue of 9.8 billion dollars during this period, marking a notable increase of 9.7% compared to the same timeframe in the previous year. Moreover, this figure reflects a remarkable surge of 39.2% when juxtaposed with the first quarter of 2019.