Mexico inaugurates prison turned tourist destination of Islas Marías, another tourist activity for Puerto Vallarta and Nayarit

December 17, 2022
The once notorious prison has been transformed into a tourist destination accessible to visitors of Puerto Vallarta and Nayarit with a ferry ride across some of the most beautiful waters off the Mexican coast . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

