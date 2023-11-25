Mexico Initiates ‘Adopt an Axolotl’ Drive to Rescue Endangered Species

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a significant move to protect the endangered axolotl, ecologists from Mexico’s National Autonomous University have reinitiated the "Adoptaxolotl" fundraising campaign. This innovative program allows individuals to virtually adopt these unique salamanders for a minimum contribution of 600 pesos (around $35), offering live updates on the adopted axolotl's health. Additionally, donors can contribute to the virtual feeding of these creatures.
The axolotl, often described as a 'water monster', has witnessed a staggering 99.5% drop in its population density in less than 20 years, primarily in their primary habitat within Mexico. The . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.