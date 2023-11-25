Mexico Initiates ‘Adopt an Axolotl’ Drive to Rescue Endangered Species

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a significant move to protect the endangered axolotl, ecologists from Mexico’s National Autonomous University have reinitiated the "Adoptaxolotl" fundraising campaign. This innovative program allows individuals to virtually adopt these unique salamanders for a minimum contribution of 600 pesos (around $35), offering live updates on the adopted axolotl's health. Additionally, donors can contribute to the virtual feeding of these creatures.

The axolotl, often described as a 'water monster', has witnessed a staggering 99.5% drop in its population density in less than 20 years, primarily in their primary habitat within Mexico. The . . .

