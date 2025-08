On Monday, August 4, 2025, Mexican peso depreciation reversed regional trends, closing at 18.9069 per dollar. This move, compared to Friday’s record rate of 18.8886, marked a 0.10 percent loss for the peso. The dollar ranged from 18.7666 to 18.9534 during the session. The Intercontinental Exchange’s Dollar Index fell 0.40 percent to 98.74. Regional peers gained ground as traders showed a cautious appetite for risk....

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter