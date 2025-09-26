Truck rams gate at Mexico City military base as Ayotzinapa anger peaks
On the eve of the Ayotzinapa anniversary, a Campo Militar 1 protest escalated when a truck knocked down a gate and burned; families demand army records and real progress.
Home » Mexico » Central East » Mexico City » Truck rams gate at Mexico City military base as Ayotzinapa anger peaks
On the eve of the Ayotzinapa anniversary, a Campo Militar 1 protest escalated when a truck knocked down a gate and burned; families demand army records and real progress.