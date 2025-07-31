CDMX zero-interest housing credit program

Mexico City Launches Interest-Free Home Loan Program to Expand Affordable Housing

July 31, 2025
Mexico City - In a bid to make housing more accessible, the CDMX zero-interest housing credit program has been announced. Mexico City’s government is now offering interest-free home loans to low- and middle-income residents. The capital’s Institute of Housing (INVI) officially rolled out a new program on July 29, 2025,…
