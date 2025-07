Mexico City News - Groups and residents will stage the third gentrification march in Mexico City this Saturday, July 26. They aim to shine a light on fast‑rising rents and property conversions that displace long‑term residents. Gentrification March in Mexico City Organizers launched the first march earlier this month, followed…

Gentrification March in Mexico City

Organizers launched the first march earlier this month, followed by a second last weekend. Each event gathered hundreds of residents across the city. Activists highlight struggles in neighborhoods like Roma, Condesa and Juárez, where rising rents push out families and small businesses. They decry the conversion of historic houses into luxury towers and the spread of short‑term rentals that reduce housing stock. Analysts say gentrification has accelerated over the last decade, driven by foreign investment and weak housing protections. City authorities have announced plans for public housing, but activists argue these measures fall short of community needs.

Route and Schedule

Participants will gather at Hemiciclo a Benito Juárez, on Avenida Juárez in the Centro neighborhood. At 2 p.m., the march will head west along Paseo de la Reforma toward the U.S. Embassy. Organizers expect the route to stretch over several kilometers. The crowd may slow traffic along one of the city’s busiest avenues. Social media groups have promoted the march citywide. Protesters plan to carry signs calling for rent controls and community land trusts.

U.S. Embassy Warning

In response, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City warned its citizens to avoid the area. The advisory cites attacks on foreigners and damage to buildings during past marches. The embassy has stayed in touch with local authorities to monitor safety conditions along the route. During prior marches, the embassy reported minor incidents of vandalism at nearby buildings and advised citizens to remain vigilant. City officials have not issued an official statement. The mayor’s office did not respond to requests for comment.