LIV Golf Ciudad de México 2026

LIV Golf to Return to Club de Golf Chapultepec in April 2026

July 29, 2025
Mexico City - LIV Golf Ciudad de México 2026 is officially set to return to Club de Golf Chapultepec. This marks the second consecutive year the Saudi-backed professional golf league will host its tournament at the historic venue in the Mexican capital. Scheduled for April 17–19, 2026, the announcement signals…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN