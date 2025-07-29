LIV Golf to Return to Club de Golf Chapultepec in April 2026

Mexico City - LIV Golf Ciudad de México 2026 is officially set to return to Club de Golf Chapultepec. This marks the second consecutive year the Saudi-backed professional golf league will host its tournament at the historic venue in the Mexican capital. Scheduled for April 17–19, 2026, the announcement signals…

Mexico City - LIV Golf Ciudad de México 2026 is officially set to return to Club de Golf Chapultepec. This marks the second consecutive year the Saudi-backed professional golf league will host its tournament at the historic venue in the Mexican capital. Scheduled for April 17–19, 2026, the announcement signals a continued commitment to Mexico as a key location on the LIV Golf calendar.

The upcoming event will be the fourth LIV Golf tournament in Mexico. It follows two earlier editions held at Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, and the successful debut in Mexico City earlier this year. With a growing fanbase and expanding global reach, LIV Golf is doubling down on Latin America. They are recognizing the region's passionate golf audience and emerging talent pool.

A Showcase of Latin American Talent

Headlining the 2026 Mexico City event will be a slate of standout Latin American players. These include Mexico’s own Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC) and Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC). In addition, Sebastián Muñoz of Colombia and Mito Pereira of Chile will participate. These golfers represent the new face of international competition. They bring both skill and regional pride to one of the sport’s fastest-growing leagues.

The tournament also holds added significance for Joaquín Niemann, captain of Torque GC and current LIV Golf season points leader. The Chilean golfer is expected to draw large crowds. He leads his team into a high-stakes weekend on familiar Latin American soil.

“LIV Golf Ciudad de México is quickly becoming a cornerstone event in our global season,” said Ross Hallett, LIV Golf’s executive vice president and head of events. “Our debut in Mexico City reinforced our commitment to one of the world’s great cities, where culture, sport, and celebration thrive together. The warmth and enthusiasm from Mexican and Latin American fans clearly demonstrated a hunger for top-tier golf. It was a festive and welcoming environment.”

A Celebrated Venue Returns to the Spotlight

The Club de Golf Chapultepec, nestled in the wooded hills near the heart of Mexico City, has a storied legacy as a premier golf destination. Formerly the home of the PGA Tour’s WGC-Mexico Championship, the course is once again stepping into the international spotlight.

“Hosting LIV Golf Ciudad de México for the second year is an incredible honor,” said Fabián de Pedro, president of Club de Golf Chapultepec. “We look forward to welcoming players, fans, and families from across the world. They can enjoy elite golf and the unique character of our course.”

Chapultepec's undulating fairways, altitude challenges, and dramatic layout have long made it a favorite among pros and spectators alike. Its return as host marks a significant milestone in its evolving relationship with the global golf circuit.

Corporate Backing and Social Impact

LIV Golf’s return to Mexico is supported by local partners including Grupo Salinas and TV Azteca. They view the event as more than just a sporting competition.

“LIV Golf brings prosperity and helps promote values that are essential to our society,” said Benjamín Salinas Sada, vice president of Grupo Salinas. “We are proud to support a sport that not only entertains but also inspires.”

Their partnership aims to elevate golf’s visibility in Mexico and foster youth interest in the sport. It also helps position Mexico City as a major international sports hub.

Beyond the Fairway

LIV Golf Ciudad de México isn’t just about golf. The 2026 edition promises to deliver a festival-style atmosphere with live music, local food, and family-friendly experiences. This reflects LIV Golf’s focus on merging sports with entertainment.

Three-day passes are already available at LIVGolf.com/schedule/mexico-city-2026. They offer fans access to the full range of activities and a chance to witness world-class talent up close.

With its mix of elite competition, community celebration, and Latin American pride, LIV Golf Ciudad de México 2026 is poised to become one of the standout events of the upcoming golf season.

