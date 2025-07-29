Two Multi-Organ Donations Benefit Over 200 People in Hidalgo

Pachuca, Hidalgo - In a remarkable act of generosity, the families of two individuals from Pachuca, Hidalgo, have made multi-organ donations that will improve the lives of over 200 people. These donations took place at the ISSSTE General Hospital “Dra. Columba Rivera Osorio.” They were the seventh and eighth of…

Pachuca, Hidalgo - In a remarkable act of generosity, the families of two individuals from Pachuca, Hidalgo, have made multi-organ donations that will improve the lives of over 200 people. These donations took place at the ISSSTE General Hospital “Dra. Columba Rivera Osorio.” They were the seventh and eighth of their kind at the facility.

The Gift of Life

The donations came from Doña Vicenta, 76, and Don Francisco, 69. Their families made the decision to donate their loved ones’ organs in accordance with their wishes. The medical team at the hospital carefully evaluated the potential for donation. The medical team distributed the tissues and organs accordingly: they sent the musculoskeletal tissue to the Novoinjertos tissue bank and designated the four corneas for the Adolfo López Mateos Regional Hospital.

This selfless decision will provide life-changing benefits to over 200 individuals. Hospital staff described the families of the donors as deeply generous and compassionate. They expressed that their loved ones were cheerful, optimistic, and always eager to help others. Indeed, they believed that they would have wanted to improve the lives of many more people.

A Hospital's Tribute to Generosity

In recognition of this extraordinary act of kindness, the hospital staff formed a ceremonial honor guard to pay tribute to the donors. Medical and operational staff, along with hospital executives, applauded the families for their sacrifice and the generosity of the donation. This tribute is a customary gesture in hospitals across the health sector in Mexico. Its purpose is to honor organ donors and their families.

Encouraging More Donations

This event serves as a reminder of the importance of organ donation. The hospital urges people who are interested in becoming organ and tissue donors to discuss it with their families. This way, in the event of their passing, their families will know how to proceed in accordance with the donor’s wishes. Individuals who wish to register as voluntary donors can do so on the official website of the National Transplant Center (Cenatra).

The power of organ donation lies in its ability to save lives. These selfless acts of kindness are a testament to the profound impact one person’s generosity can have on the lives of many others.

