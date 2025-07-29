Puebla Achieves National Growth in Tourism, Aiming for 6.5 Million Visitors by Year-End

Puebla, Mexico - Puebla has achieved significant strides in its tourism sector, with a remarkable 8% increase in visitors during the first half of 2025, placing it in line with national growth trends. During the launch of the new tourism brand, “Puebla, El Latido de México,” Federal Tourism Secretary Josefina…

Puebla, Mexico - Puebla has achieved significant strides in its tourism sector, with a remarkable 8% increase in visitors during the first half of 2025, placing it in line with national growth trends. During the launch of the new tourism brand, “Puebla, El Latido de México,” Federal Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez Zamora commended the state government’s efforts and projected that Puebla will surpass its goal of 6.5 million visitors by the end of the year.

A Strong Start to 2025

Rodríguez Zamora, in her speech before state, municipal, and business officials, acknowledged Puebla's growing role in national tourism. “In the first half of the year, Puebla reached the national average for growth, with 8% more tourists,” she explained. “By December, we expect the state to exceed the target of 6.5 million visitors.” This growth is seen as a testament to the increasing appeal of Puebla as a destination, driven by both its rich cultural heritage and emerging tourism infrastructure.

The state's new branding aligns with the national campaign “México, Latidos del Mundo”, creating synergies between the federal government and local efforts to establish Puebla as a key player on both the national and international tourism stages.

“Puebla, El Latido de México” – A New Identity

The launch of “Puebla, El Latido de México” marks a bold step in the state’s tourism strategy. Governor Alejandro Armenta emphasized that the new identity will serve as a symbol for Puebla on the global stage. He noted that the branding initiative is about more than just marketing; it’s about ensuring that Puebla’s cultural and gastronomic offerings resonate worldwide. “We want Puebla to be in the heart of everyone. The purpose is to ensure its permanence and significance for restaurant owners, hoteliers, and all service sectors,” he stated.

The new brand aims to instill pride among residents while attracting both national and international visitors. Armenta highlighted the goal of creating lasting impressions through experiences that speak to Puebla’s essence, adding, “Our purpose is for every entrance and exit from Puebla to have a distinctive mark, making visitors say, ‘Qué Chula es Puebla!’”

Beyond Tourism: Living the Puebla Experience

Carla López-Malo Villalón, the Secretary of Tourism Development, echoed Armenta’s sentiments, emphasizing that Puebla is much more than a typical tourist destination. “We are the heart that sets the rhythm of an entire country,” she said, reflecting on the state’s vibrant culture and warm hospitality. López-Malo also conveyed the hope that visitors don’t just see Puebla—they live it. “We want visitors to feel the heartbeat of the city in every experience. We want them to not just visit but to stay and return again and again,” she concluded.

A Promising Future for Puebla

With its new tourism campaign, Puebla is poised to continue its upward trajectory in the tourism sector. The state’s natural beauty, cultural richness, and the growing number of tourism-focused initiatives are creating a solid foundation for future growth. As Puebla’s tourism numbers climb, it becomes clear that the state is not just a tourist destination—it’s becoming a global symbol of Mexico’s diversity and hospitality.

