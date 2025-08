Santa María Coapan, Puebla - Hundreds of women in Santa María Coapan turned a local tradition into a public statement for food sovereignty and cultural survival at the latest Tortilla Race in Puebla, a native corn defense event. The race, which drew women of all ages dressed in traditional costume, served as both a celebration of the tortilla-making lineage and a protest of broader pressures...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter