Boca del Río, Veracruz - On Sunday afternoon, a routine weekend getaway turned tragic at Langostas Beach, located along the Gulf of Mexico opposite Miguel Alemán Boulevard. A 19-year-old tourist from Almoloya, State of Mexico, entered the water with friends and never returned. Emergency line operators at C5i received panicked calls reporting a swimmer in distress. Tourist Drowns at Langostas Beach State Police (SSP) paramedics,...

