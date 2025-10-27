CJNG raid in Veracruz squeezes cartel with big seizures

Federal forces moved before dawn in Tierra Blanca and walked out with more than guns. They hauled away tankers, trucks, heavy machinery, cash, and electronics tied to CJNG raid in Veracruz and a local boss known as “El Fallo.” Officials say the hit hurts the group’s logistics and money flow. It also lines up with growing scrutiny of fuel and freight networks cartels use to finance violence. The question now is simple. Was this a one-off show of f…

Keep reading with a yearly subscription Subscribe to Puerto Vallarta News to gain access to this article and thousands more! Download our app, comment on articles, and limited ads for a more pleasurable read. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Sign in