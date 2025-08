Senator Ernesto Pérez Astorga, a member of Mexico’s ruling Morena party, publicly warned of a growing security crisis in northern Veracruz, describing conditions in the region as “structural violence” fueled by organized crime, impunity, and government inaction. His remarks, made during an August 6 session in the Senate, mark a rare moment of intra-party criticism, as the legislator urged federal and state authorities to act...

