Prison Riot in Tuxpan, Veracruz leaves seven inmates dead

Tuxpan, Veracruz - A prison riot in Tuxpan, Veracruz erupted Saturday afternoon at the Social Rehabilitation Center in the port city of Tuxpan, leaving seven inmates dead and 11 others wounded after more than twelve hours of violence, local authorities reported. Inmates protesting extortion and attacks allegedly carried out by the criminal organization known as Grupo Sombra confronted rival groups, set fires inside and outside...

Protesters released videos during the disturbance, including footage of four inmates identified as alleged . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter