State of Veracruz Launches New Cruise Ship Pier Project

The state of Veracruz will soon welcome its first dedicated cruise‐ship pier, officials announced, as part of a broader push to revive and expand maritime tourism. The Veracruz National Port System Administration (Asipona Veracruz) has named six municipalities to anchor a new coastal tourist route: Alvarado, Córdoba, Veracruz, Tlacotalpan, Boca del Río, and La Antigua. President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration confirmed in February that cruise liners...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter