Chicharito injury

Chicharito’s Absence from Leagues Cup Due to Injury and Controversy

July 29, 2025
Guadalajara, Jalisco - Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer and fútbol icon, is officially out of the ongoing Leagues Cup tournament due to a Chicharito injury involving his calf. This follows the confirmation of a calf injury. The 37-year-old striker made a much-anticipated return to Chivas de Guadalajara…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN