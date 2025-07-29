Chicharito’s Absence from Leagues Cup Due to Injury and Controversy

Guadalajara, Jalisco - Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer and fútbol icon, is officially out of the ongoing Leagues Cup tournament due to a Chicharito injury involving his calf. This follows the confirmation of a calf injury. The 37-year-old striker made a much-anticipated return to Chivas de Guadalajara…

Guadalajara, Jalisco - Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer and fútbol icon, is officially out of the ongoing Leagues Cup tournament due to a Chicharito injury involving his calf. This follows the confirmation of a calf injury. The 37-year-old striker made a much-anticipated return to Chivas de Guadalajara in early 2024. He was initially expected to play a pivotal role in the competition. However, a series of off-field issues and a new physical setback has sidelined him for at least four weeks. The decision has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his omission. Speculation has arisen about a deeper connection between his injury and recent controversy.

The Fall from Grace: Chicharito Injury and Controversy

Chicharito’s return to Chivas was expected to reignite his career on home soil. After years playing for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and LA Galaxy, his comeback to Guadalajara in 2024 was celebrated. Fans were eager to see the star at his peak. However, his second stint at Chivas has been marred by injury setbacks and off-field issues.

Earlier in 2025, Chicharito had to battle through a leg injury. While rehabbing, he launched a series of videos on social media. His remarks on gender roles became the center of a viral backlash. In the videos, Hernández suggested that men should be providers and women should focus on family and home. These comments were widely condemned as sexist and outdated. This sparked a wave of criticism, with many accusing him of promoting harmful stereotypes. The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) swiftly intervened. It issued a fine for his "conduct unbecoming" and emphasized the values of respect and inclusion. Chivas also distanced themselves from his comments, affirming their commitment to equality.

Despite this, Hernández issued an apology, stating that his words had been misinterpreted. Chivas took internal disciplinary action, sidelining him from team activities while he recovered from injury.

The Latest Setback: Leagues Cup Absence

As Chicharito continued to rehabilitate, it seemed like he might return to the pitch. He was included in Chivas' 30-man roster for the Leagues Cup, yet was shockingly left off the final list just days before the tournament began. The official reason provided by the club was a recurrence of a calf injury that had sidelined him earlier in the year.

On July 23, during a warm-up for a match against Club León, Hernández felt discomfort in his left leg. He was later diagnosed with a minor tear to the soleus muscle in his calf. Given his injury history and the risks associated with pushing him too soon, Chivas took the cautious approach. They prioritized his long-term health over immediate competition needs. The club’s sporting director, Fernando Hierro, explained. While eager to have Chicharito back on the field, his recovery came first.

Although the official stance was medical, fans and media speculated that the decision might have also been influenced by recent controversy surrounding his gender role comments. Some wondered if Chivas was using his absence as a public relations move. They tacitly suspended him to address the fallout from his remarks. However, the club and coach Gabriel “El Profesor” Milito were clear. Chicharito's exclusion was purely due to injury. The player was expected to recover in time for future matches.

Reactions and Public Perception

Since the news broke of Chicharito's Leagues Cup exclusion, reactions have been mixed. Hernández, who has kept a low profile since the social media scandal, expressed gratitude to fans for their support. In a brief Instagram post, he said, “Another obstacle, but I’ll return stronger. I’m with my team in spirit.” His comments hinted at a desire to learn from his past mistakes and move forward.

Chivas has remained supportive, with club officials emphasizing that the player is focused on his rehabilitation. Milito noted that despite off-field distractions, Chicharito had shown leadership in training. He continued to mentor younger players. Some fellow athletes, including long-time friend and national team teammate Andrés Guardado, came to his defense, urging forgiveness and understanding.

However, not everyone has been sympathetic. Some female pundits and fans argue that Chicharito’s comments were harmful. They say his recovery from injury should not overshadow the need for accountability. “Athletes have immense influence, and what he said was damaging,” one noted women’s football journalist remarked. “I hope he has genuinely learned from this experience.”

For Chivas fans, the absence of their star striker is a disappointment. The team faces stiff competition in the Leagues Cup against MLS teams. Some supporters had hoped to see Chicharito rekindle his rivalry with former MLS teammates. Others see this as an opportunity for him to focus on healing physically and mentally. "It might be good for him to take a step back, get fully fit, and come back fresh,” one fan wrote on social media.

Implications for Chicharito’s Career

At 37, Chicharito is nearing the end of his illustrious career. The Leagues Cup and the current Liga MX season were seen by many as a potential farewell tour for the striker. This was a chance to leave his mark on his second stint with Chivas. Every missed opportunity to play now fuels speculation about his impending retirement.

While Chicharito’s absence from the Leagues Cup is unfortunate, it offers him a period to reflect and work on his recovery. His club, Chivas, hopes that he will return for the second half of the Liga MX season. At that time, the stakes will be higher, and he will be needed most. His leadership, both on and off the field, will be crucial to Chivas’ ambitions for the future.

Conclusion: A Time of Reflection and Recovery

The saga surrounding Javier “Chicharito” Hernández serves as a reminder of the pressures faced by modern athletes. From injury recovery to consequences of personal opinions aired on public platforms, challenges for players extend beyond the field. For Chicharito, the next few months will be pivotal—not only for his physical rehabilitation but also for rebuilding his public image.

Chivas fans will be hoping that their star player can overcome this turbulent period and return to form. They hope he can make his final years in football count. However, the path to redemption may take longer than expected. Whether Chicharito’s career ends with a triumphant return to the pitch or a quiet exit will depend on how he navigates obstacles. Both personal and professional challenges lie ahead. For now, all eyes are on his recovery, with the hope that he will return to his best in time for the second half of the Liga MX season.

Chicharito, Leagues Cup, Chivas Guadalajara, Javier Hernández, Mexican Football, Sports Controversy, Injury