United States Threatens to Curb Flights from Mexico

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) on Saturday warned it could dismantle the Delta Air Lines–Aeromexico joint venture and limit Mexican carrier operations in response to what it calls anti‑competitive moves by Mexico’s government. At issue is the 2023 forced relocation of all‑cargo operators from Mexico City’s main airport (MEX) to Felipe Angeles International Airport (NLU), along with the seizure of takeoff and landing slots from both cargo and passenger airlines.

Under the 2015 US‑Mexico Air Transport Agreement, carriers on each side enjoy equal operating rights. But Mexico’s ban on freighters at MEX—ostensibly to ease congestion and enable expansion—left US cargo airlines scrambling to handle shipments at a less‑equipped facility 31 miles away. Hybrid carriers now juggle dual delivery systems between MEX and NLU, and all operators have poured extra resources into equipment and infrastructure at the newer airport.

The DOT called these measures a “blatant disregard” for the bilateral pact. It says slot seizures disrupted the market, cost US businesses millions, and impaired US carriers’ rights under the agreement. Without evidence that MEX was full, promised recovery of lost slots, or proof that construction projects had begun, Washington views Mexico’s actions as grounds for enforcement.

To pressure change, the DOT has launched a three‑part initiative:

Schedule filings: Mexican airlines must submit full schedules for all US operations by July 29. The filings—from aircraft type and frequency to departure times—will let the DOT spot potential violations or public‑interest harms. Charter restrictions: Carriers will need prior DOT approval to operate any large passenger or cargo charter flights between the US and Mexico. This matches US airlines’ own curbs on non‑revenue repositioning flights within Mexico. Antitrust immunity review: The DOT proposed ending the joint venture’s antitrust immunity, which now lets Delta and Aeromexico set shared prices, control capacity, and split revenue. If immunity is revoked—no sooner than October 25—the partners would have to stop those joint decisions, though codesharing, marketing alliances, and frequent‑flyer ties would remain intact.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy framed the move as a test of fairness. “Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg deliberately allowed Mexico to break our bilateral aviation agreement,” he said. “That ends today. Let these actions serve as a warning to any country who thinks it can take advantage of the US, our carriers, and our market. America First means fighting for the fundamental principle of fairness.”

Mexican airlines have since restored some US routes with recovered slots, but the DOT says full restitution awaits. Washington also cautioned European nations: restricting US carriers abroad could trigger similar US actions under other bilateral air agreements.

Unless Mexico reverses its cargo and slot policies, the DOT reserves the right to reject future flight requests from Mexican carriers. For now, Delta will keep its equity stake in Aeromexico and maintain existing US‑Mexico flights—provided antitrust immunity remains in place.

