Michelin Guide will unveil its first global Michelin Keys to the best hotels

On October 8, 2025, the Michelin Guide will unveil its first global Michelin Keys to honor hotels for design, service and authenticity. On October 8, 2025, the Michelin Guide will unveil its first global selection of Michelin Keys, a new distinction for the world’s finest hotels. Known for its restaurant stars, the Guide has…

On October 8, 2025, the Michelin Guide will unveil its first global Michelin Keys to honor hotels for design, service and authenticity.

On October 8, 2025, the Michelin Guide will unveil its first global selection of Michelin Keys, a new distinction for the world’s finest hotels. Known for its restaurant stars, the Guide has long offered hotel recommendations in over 7,000 properties across 125 countries. The launch of the Michelin Keys and four Special Awards marks a major step in recognizing excellence beyond the table.

Global Michelin Keys recognize hotel excellence

The Michelin Keys highlight hotels that deliver standout stays. Inspectors judge properties on five universal criteria: how well the hotel reflects its destination; the quality of its design and architecture; consistency in service, comfort and upkeep; the match between experience and price; and the property’s authenticity and personality. Those earning one Key offer memorable character and service that surpasses other hotels in their price range. Two Keys signal an exceptional stay, while three Keys denote an extraordinary retreat of ultimate comfort, style and local spirit.

Alongside the Keys, four new Special Awards will honor hotels excelling in focused areas:

Architecture and Design Award: for properties whose form and function inspire guests.

for properties whose form and function inspire guests. Wellness Award: for hotels pioneering holistic programs that nurture body and mind.

for hotels pioneering holistic programs that nurture body and mind. Local Gateway Award: for stays that immerse visitors in regional culture.

for stays that immerse visitors in regional culture. Opening of the Year Award: for new hotels making a remarkable industry impact in their debut year.

These Awards aim to shine light on aspects of hospitality that shape how travelers see a place. By combining universal hotel criteria with targeted special distinctions, the Michelin Guide expands its role as a trusted arbiter of quality experiences.

Mexican hotels shine in 2024 Guide

Mexico featured prominently in the Michelin Guide’s 2024 hotel selections. Three properties earned the top three Keys: One&Only Mandarina in Nayarit, Hotel Esencia in Playa del Carmen and Xinalani in Puerto Vallarta. Twenty-one hotels claimed two Keys, including Chileno Bay Resort & Residences and Esperanza in Cabo San Lucas, Montage Los Cabos, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal and Chablé Yucatán in Chocholá.

Sixty-three Mexican hotels held one Key, spanning destinations from Acapulco’s Banyan Tree Cabo Marqués and Cancún’s Waldorf Astoria, to Oaxaca’s Pug Seal Allan Poe and Tulum’s Be Tulum Beach & Spa Resort. This wide representation underscores Mexico’s growing stature as a global hospitality powerhouse.

With the first global Michelin Keys set to debut this October, travelers and hoteliers alike will watch for the properties that meet these rigorous standards. The new Awards promise fresh perspectives on what makes a stay truly memorable—whether through a building’s bold lines, immersive local experiences, pioneering wellness or welcoming new visions in hospitality. As Mexico’s hotels have shown, the journey often begins the moment you step through the lobby.