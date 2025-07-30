Tsunami Warning Mexico Coverage

Updates on the 2025 Mexico Tsunami Warnings after powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. Last updated: July 30, 2025 – 01:27 AM CST 1:27 AM - Mexico still waits for waves from Russian earthquake Mexico is not expected to receive any tsunami waves until after…

Updates on the 2025 Mexico Tsunami Warnings after powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

Last updated: July 30, 2025 – 01:27 AM CST

1:27 AM - Mexico still waits for waves from Russian earthquake

Mexico is not expected to receive any tsunami waves until after 4:00 AM, and waves are expected to be minimal, however, people are urged to stay off the beaches overnight.

1:07 AM - Large tsunami waves strike Hawaii as officials urge caution

Hawaii is now experiencing multiple large tsunami waves, some exceeding five feet, prompting authorities to urge residents to stay home and avoid travel.

“At this point, we haven’t seen a wave of consequence, which is a great relief,” said Governor Josh Green during a Tuesday evening news conference. He noted that no damage has been reported and that wave activity has not yet extended beyond the Big Island.

A tsunami wave measuring 1.3 meters (4.3 feet) has been recorded at Kuji Port in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency warned that the waves are continuing to grow.

12:49 AM - Tsunami wave over five feet recorded in Maui, Hawaii

A tsunami wave exceeding five feet has been reported in Kahului, located on the north-central coast of Maui, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

12:41 AM - Tsunami waves reach 1.3 meters in Japan

NHK World reports that waves as high as 1.3 meters have been recorded at Kuji Port in northeastern Japan.

12:37 AM - Oahu officials urge immediate action, warn residents to stay out of evacuation zones

Authorities on Oahu are urging residents to take action immediately and remain outside designated evacuation zones for their safety.

12:31 AM - Tsunami waves recorded along Alaska’s Pacific coast

Tsunami waves have been detected by coastal gauges along the East Aleutian Islands and the Pacific side of the Alaska Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service in Anchorage.

The agency added that there are no changes to current alerts—tsunami warnings and advisories remain in effect from California to Alaska.

12:27 AM - Tsunami waves reach Hawaii, warns US weather service

The U.S. National Weather Service has confirmed that tsunami waves are now impacting Hawaii and is urging immediate action to protect lives and property. Water levels were recorded above 4 feet in Haleiwa.

12:22 AM - Ecuador orders precautionary evacuations from Galapagos beaches

Authorities in Ecuador have issued preventive evacuations for beaches, docks, and low-lying areas in the Galapagos Islands following a tsunami warning.

“A tsunami warning has been established for the Insular Region [Galapagos], which indicates the immediate suspension of maritime activities, as well as preventive evacuations of beaches, docks and low-lying areas,” the country’s Secretariat for Risk Management announced in a statement.

12:10 AM - The first tsunami waves have already hit Alaska

Hawaii, parts of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, and a portion of Northern California are currently under a tsunami warning—the highest level of alert—while the rest of the U.S. West Coast remains under a less severe tsunami advisory.

12:07 AM - The first tsunami waves have hit Hawaii

Tsunami waves are beginning to reach Hawaii, with sudden rises in water levels recorded at Kahului, Nawiliwili, Honolulu, and Pearl Harbor, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

11:54 PM - Water seen receding on Hawaii shorelines

Parts of Hawaii’s coastline have begun to see the sea level recede as tsunami waves approach its islands, according to live webcams.

11:52 PM - Tsunami warning sirens activated in Tonga’s capital Nuku’alofa

Tsunami evacuation sirens have been activated on the South Pacific island of Tonga and alerts are in force across the island-chain kingdom, local news outlet Matangi Tonga Online reports.

11:50 PM - Waves up to one meter on Mexico coast

The Tsunami Warning Center ( CAT ) of the Navy ( Semar ) warned of the arrival of waves up to one meter high on the west coast of the country after an 8.7 magnitude earthquake , with its epicenter in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatka, in eastern Russia .

11:43 PM - Klyuchevskoy volcano ejects 3km ash column in Russia’s Kamchatka

The Klyuchevskoy volcano in Kamchatka has ejected ash to a height of up to 3 km (1.8 miles) above sea level, according to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

11:41 PM - Jalisco issues tsunami warning for coast

Specifically, tsunami waves are expected to arrive in Puerto Vallarta and Cihuatlán starting at 4:47 a.m. on July 30, 2025, with expected heights of up to one meter.

11:38 PM - Russian district hit by tsunami waves declares state of emergency

The Russian district of Severo-Kurilsk, on the southern tip of Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, has issued a state of emergency after the earthquake and tsunami, according to state media TASS.

11:35 PM - Japan reports tsunami waves along Pacific Coast

The whole Pacific coast of Japan is now reporting tsunami waves, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK World.

Waves are now as high as 60cm (1.9ft) along some parts of the coast, including Kuji Port and Hamanaka town, according to NHK.

The size of the waves has grown steadily from 20cm (0.6ft) earlier this morning, and authorities say they could reach as high as 3 metres (9.8ft).

Tsunami warning advisories will be in place across Japan for at least the next 24 hours, the broadcaster said.

11:30 PM - The National Weather Service urges California residents to take caution

The National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay office said a tsunami advisory is in place for the entire California coast and people should “stay away from” waterways and beaches.

11: 20 PM - Where have tsunami alerts been issued around the world?

Tsunami warnings or advisories have been issued for:

Russia

Japan

Taiwan

The Philippines

China

Hawaii

Guam

California

Alaska

Oregon

Washington

British Columbia

Mexico

Peru

Ecuador

10: 20 PM - Mexico warns people to avoid Pacific beaches after tsunami alert

The Mexican navy has warned that strong currents are expected at port entrances from Baja California in the northwest to Chiapas in the south of Mexico.

Authorities at all levels of government are working to help keep people away from Pacific beaches due to the tsunami alert.