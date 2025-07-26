Made in Mexico clothing production

Made in Mexico clothing production hits 30-year low

July 26, 2025
Mexico News - Made in Mexico clothing production has hit its worst slump in over three decades. Clothing makers in Mexico have faced 31 straight months of decline. This is the deepest and longest fall since 1994. Analysts link the slump to weak domestic demand. They point to rising imports…
