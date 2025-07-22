Maya Train freight service to launch by late 2026

The Mexican government and military engineers are racing to complete the Maya Train freight network, aiming to inaugurate cargo operations by the end of 2026. President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that construction of the specialized rail line began in April and has already reached 5 percent completion. Once operational, the freight service will…

The Mexican government and military engineers are racing to complete the Maya Train freight network, aiming to inaugurate cargo operations by the end of 2026. President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that construction of the specialized rail line began in April and has already reached 5 percent completion. Once operational, the freight service will link key production hubs across the Yucatán Peninsula and plug into Mexico’s national railway grid.

Maya Train freight service milestones

Work on the Maya Train’s passenger line wrapped up earlier this month—34 stations now span 1,554 kilometres across Quintana Roo, Yucatán and Campeche. Parallel to that effort, military engineers under General Gustavo Ricardo Vallejo Suárez started laying new track in April for the cargo-only segment. Their first task: rehabilitate 70 kilometres of existing rail out of Mérida and extend it to the port of Progreso, ensuring local manufacturers and agricultural producers can ship goods directly by rail.

Four transfer terminals will serve as freight hubs: Palenque in Chiapas, Poxilá near Maxcanú, Progreso on the Gulf coast and Cancún in the east. At Progreso, authorities are building a multimodal cargo terminal in partnership with port and state officials. That facility alone will handle thousands of tonnes daily when the service opens.

Logistics experts expect the Maya Train freight service to streamline supply chains in the region. Instead of relying on trucks that clog highways and drive up costs, companies can load containers onto flatcars at Mérida and unload at Cancún, Progreso or Palenque—where sea, road and rail converge. Long term, the line will connect with northern border railroads, enabling freight to flow from U.S. markets straight to Chetumal and Cancún without transshipment.

The project is moving under a tight environmental and archaeological framework. Teams from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) are excavating relics where needed, and engineers are relocating trees and wildlife to protected areas. “It’s complicated in terms of topography,” Vallejo explained, noting the crew moves more than 15,000 cubic metres of earth each day.

Despite these challenges, resources are in place: heavy machinery, permissions and labour. Progress stands at roughly 5 percent, he said, and ramp-ups are expected once INAH concludes preservation work along the route. With two construction seasons—2025 and 2026—left before the inauguration target, teams plan accelerated schedules, including weekend and nocturnal shifts.

Why it matters:

Economic boost: Direct rail access to ports will lower export costs and encourage investment in Quintana Roo, Yucatán and Campeche.

Direct rail access to ports will lower export costs and encourage investment in Quintana Roo, Yucatán and Campeche. Road relief: Shifting bulk cargo off highways will reduce congestion, emissions and maintenance expenses on major arterial routes.

Shifting bulk cargo off highways will reduce congestion, emissions and maintenance expenses on major arterial routes. National integration: Linking the Maya Train with Mexico’s broader railway network will create a continuous freight corridor from northern borders to the Caribbean coast.

As President Sheinbaum said at a recent press briefing, “We hope to be inaugurating at the end of 2026.” If all goes according to plan, businesses across the peninsula can look forward to dependable, large‑scale rail shipping—opening new markets for local products and reinforcing the Maya Train’s role as a transformative infrastructure asset for southern Mexico.

business, yucatan peninsula, maya train freight network, quintana roo, transportation infrastructure, yucatan