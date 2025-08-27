Mexican peso appreciates against the dollar with the ‘Lisa Cook’ effect
Mexican peso appreciates against the dollar after President Trump’s move to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook nudges the dollar lower; traders see high odds of a September rate cut.
Home » Mexico » Mexican peso appreciates against the dollar with the ‘Lisa Cook’ effect
Mexican peso appreciates against the dollar after President Trump’s move to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook nudges the dollar lower; traders see high odds of a September rate cut.