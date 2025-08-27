Puerto Vallarta News

Mexican peso appreciates

Mexican peso appreciates against the dollar with the ‘Lisa Cook’ effect

August 26, 2025

Mexican peso appreciates against the dollar after President Trump’s move to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook nudges the dollar lower; traders see high odds of a September rate cut.

