Mexican peso weakens

Mexican peso weakens to 18.76 as US-EU trade deal lifts dollar

July 28, 2025
The Mexican peso weakened to 18.76 per dollar in Monday’s trading session, as a stronger U.S. dollar and new trade developments rattled currency markets. The greenback surged after the United States and European Union reached a tariff agreement that eased fears of escalating trade tensions, triggering a retreat in emerging…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN