Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Mexican peso gains

Why traders quietly bought pesos while everyone watched the Fed

October 27, 2025
0

The peso edged higher on Monday, a small move that says a lot. Traders leaned into carry again as the Mexican peso gains on softer dollar vibes and hopes of a U.S.–China trade thaw. At home, President Claudia Sheinbaum’s decision with Washington to extend a trade deadline lowered near-term tariff risk. With the Fed set to decide rates midweek, a clean read on risk appetite is coming. If the dollar stays calm and talks hold, Monday’s quiet rally m…

Keep reading with a yearly subscription

Subscribe to Puerto Vallarta News to gain access to this article and thousands more! Download our app, comment on articles, and limited ads for a more pleasurable read.

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Related Posts

Mexican peso weakens

Mexican peso weakens on scarce data and Fed jitters

The Mexican peso weakens to ~18.41 per dollar as a US shutdown delays key data,...
0
Mexican peso gains

Mexican peso gains as gold smashes fresh records

Mexican peso gains while gold hits fresh records above $4,300 and Mexico’s IPC advances, as...
0
Mexican peso weakens

Mexican peso weakens after choppy trade and Fed watch

Mexican peso weakens to 18.5064 per dollar as U.S.–China port fees and China’s Hanwha sanctions...
0
Mexico peso slips

Mexico peso slips on safe haven dollar demand

Mexico peso slips as investors seek the dollar during the US shutdown. The exchange rate...
0