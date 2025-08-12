Mexican peso gains on US inflation

Mexican peso gains on US inflation report

August 12, 2025

The peso found a tailwind on Tuesday. July inflation in the United States came in soft enough to nudge the dollar lower and revive bets that the Federal Reserve will finally cut rates next month. Mexico’s currency did the rest, grinding higher through the session and closing below 18.60 per dollar. The move wasn’t dramatic, but it was broad-based: the dollar index slipped and traders re-priced September in the Fed’s favor. What changed under the hood—and how durable is this bounce for the peso? We break it down . . .

