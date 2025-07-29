Mexico diving silver medals 2025

Mexico Diving Silver Medals Haul at 2025 World Aquatics Championships

July 29, 2025
In a remarkable display of talent and resilience, Mexico’s divers have captured the nation's attention with a historic performance at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. Led by a new generation of rising stars, Mexico diving silver medals 2025 were earned. The team returned home with four silver medals—matching…
