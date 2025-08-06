Mexico reintroduces fracking in national energy strategy

President Claudia Sheinbaum has reintroduced hydraulic fracturing—or fracking—as a core element of her Mexico energy plan, marking a dramatic shift from previous federal policy and drawing sharp reactions from environmental groups and energy analysts alike. The announcement came during the presentation of the government’s 2025–2035 strategic framework to stabilize and modernize Pemex, the state oil company, which is under pressure from high debt and declining...

