Mexico opens 13 hospitals and upgrades 256 surgical units as healthcare expansion continues

As part of a sweeping overhaul of Mexico’s public healthcare system, federal authorities announced major strides in expanding and modernizing medical infrastructure. This includes notable improvements particularly in Mexico hospitals, across the country. According to Eduardo Clark, Undersecretary of Health, 13 new hospitals and 9 family medicine clinics have been inaugurated since October 1, 2024. Furthermore, another 18 hospitals and 3 clinics are expected to open before December 31, 2025.

The announcements came during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s daily morning press conference. During this, health officials laid out a timeline and budget for upcoming projects. They emphasized their commitment to providing equitable access to medical care for all Mexicans through improved Mexico hospitals.

Upgrades to Operating Rooms Across the Country

As part of a national hospital improvement program, the government has already upgraded 256 surgical theaters to function at full capacity. This is a key aspect of ensuring prompt and efficient surgical care. This initiative includes facilities under three major healthcare systems:

IMSS-Bienestar : 99 operating rooms upgraded

: 99 operating rooms upgraded IMSS : 77 operating rooms

: 77 operating rooms ISSSTE: 80 operating rooms

The investment and expansion program is scheduled to continue through 2026. It focuses not only on infrastructure but also on hiring and training additional medical personnel for Mexico hospitals.

Martí Batres Guadarrama, Director of the ISSSTE, provided further details on the Program for Operating Room Improvement. He highlighted significant progress made in several regions:

Zapopan, Jalisco : Replacement of the air conditioning systems in eight operating rooms at Hospital Valentín Gómez Farías.

: Replacement of the air conditioning systems in at Hospital Valentín Gómez Farías. Reynosa, Tamaulipas : Reconstruction of two operating rooms at the local ISSSTE clinic-hospital.

: at the local ISSSTE clinic-hospital. Tapachula, Chiapas and Guasave, Sinaloa: Construction of brand-new surgical theaters at regional ISSSTE hospitals.

Ongoing Renovations and Regional Enhancements

In addition to new construction, the government is pushing forward with renovations and maintenance in key facilities. These are crucial for Mexico hospitals:

In Mexico City , six operating rooms at the 1º de Octubre Clinic have been remodeled.

, six operating rooms at the have been remodeled. In Córdoba, Veracruz , a Family Medicine Clinic has been reclassified to a higher level of care.

, a Family Medicine Clinic has been reclassified to a higher level of care. Two new operating rooms at Centro Médico Nacional 20 de Noviembre are currently in trial phase .

are currently in . Major renovations were recently completed at the Clinic-Hospital in Ensenada, Baja California.

Other facilities receiving upgrades or corrective actions include:

Hospital Darío Fernández : New surgical construction underway.

: New surgical construction underway. Hospital General Fernando Quiroz : Air conditioning systems in three operating rooms serviced.

: Air conditioning systems in three operating rooms serviced. Clinics in Chilpancingo and Altamirano, Guerrero: Underwent corrective maintenance.

Looking Ahead: 2025–2026 Goals

President Sheinbaum confirmed that 51 additional hospitals are planned for inauguration between 2025 and 2026, as part of the country’s long-term healthcare modernization strategy. She emphasized the administration's commitment to investing 2.5 billion pesos specifically for upgrading 260 surgical units nationwide.

The federal government is currently assessing where future units will be built. They are prioritizing underserved regions and communities lacking access to advanced medical facilities, including Mexico hospitals.

A National Push for Healthcare Equity

The health infrastructure program reflects the government’s wider push to close the healthcare gap between urban and rural regions and reduce surgical backlogs. Additionally, it aims to improve patient outcomes by investing in both facilities and staff, crucially involving Mexico hospitals.

Officials from the Ministry of Health say the approach isn’t just about buildings. It is about building a system: one that integrates infrastructure, skilled personnel, and efficient management.

As Mexico continues to address both longstanding healthcare challenges and new public health threats, this infrastructure expansion represents a significant investment in the country’s future health and resilience.

