Mexico Revives Passenger Rail: New Routes Link Cities Nationwide

After a long hiatus in passenger rail development, Mexico is in the midst of a railway renaissance. The federal government has launched construction on an extensive network of intercity passenger trains crisscrossing the country – the most significant expansion of rail service in decades. Officials reported on July 30 that work is underway on four major routes and feasibility studies are advancing on four more. The aim is to better connect regional hubs, spur economic growth, and provide Mexicans with faster, greener travel options between cities.

At President Sheinbaum’s morning briefing, Andrés Lajous, head of the federal Railway Transport Regulatory Agency (ARTF), outlined the projects. The lines currently being built are: Mexico City–Pachuca, Mexico City–Querétaro, Querétaro–Irapuato, and Saltillo–Nuevo Laredo (connecting Coahuila to the U.S. border). These new rail corridors will eventually support high-speed or semi-high-speed trains, drastically cutting travel times. For instance, the Mexico City to Querétaro line – spanning roughly 210 km – is expected to whisk passengers in well under 2 hours, a journey that can take over 3 hours by car.

Ambitious Scope and Investment

Plans don’t stop there. Lajous noted that four additional routes are in advanced planning stages: Irapuato–Guadalajara, Querétaro–San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí–Saltillo, and Mazatlán–Los Mochis. These lines would fill critical gaps, eventually allowing continuous rail travel from the Yucatán Peninsula in the south (via the already-under-construction Maya Train) up through central Mexico and to the U.S. border. The concept is a modern “multimodal interconnection” – integrating trains with existing road and airport networks to create seamless regional transit.

To support the new services, Mexico is making a major capital investment. The government has tendered contracts for 62 new train sets so far. This includes 15 trainsets for the Mexico City–Pachuca line (anticipated to carry up to 100,000 passengers per day) and 47 trainsets allocated for the longer intercity routes like Mexico City–Irapuato and Saltillo–Nuevo Laredo. These modern trains will feature comfortable seating, air conditioning, and onboard Wi-Fi, aiming to lure travelers out of their cars and onto rails.

The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), which is involved in infrastructure projects, reported significant progress on construction. Army engineers have been clearing paths, building earthworks, and even conducting archaeological surveys and wildlife rescues along the routes to ensure minimal environmental impact. Sedena’s General Gustavo Vallejo noted that the Mexico City–Pachuca and –Querétaro segments alone have generated over 11,000 direct jobs so far. Beyond tracks and stations, related works include erecting bridges and underpasses to avoid road crossings, and preparing maintenance depots.

Transportation Transformation

The revival of passenger rail promises to transform how Mexicans travel. Routes like CDMX–Pachuca will effectively extend the capital’s commuter belt, allowing daily travel for work or school from more distant cities. The CDMX–Querétaro line, often dubbed a potential “bullet train,” will tie a major industrial city into the capital’s orbit, benefiting businesses and tourism. Meanwhile, northern routes such as Saltillo–Nuevo Laredo will facilitate cross-border movement, dovetailing with freight rail upgrades and boosting trade logistics. Notably, the Querétaro–Irapuato link will connect two important Bajío region cities, likely spurring development in intermediate towns as well.

Mexicans have shown enthusiasm for rail alternatives, especially as highways grow congested. Past rail projects stalled due to funding and political shifts, but the current administration has made passenger rail a centerpiece of its infrastructure agenda. The success of the Maya Train in the south – nearing completion – has built public appetite for more. Officials say the new lines will feature affordable fares and could be operated via public-private partnerships or concessions once built.

Environmental and safety benefits

Environmental and safety benefits are also significant. Modern electric or hybrid trains will reduce carbon emissions compared to thousands of cars or buses. By diverting traffic off roads, the rail lines could improve road safety and reduce highway maintenance costs. Each train route is also installing advanced signaling and safety systems (Positive Train Control, etc.), aiming for a world-class safety record from day one.

If all goes according to plan, the first sections (likely CDMX–Pachuca) will begin operations by late 2026. As tracks are laid and stations rise, communities along the way are already anticipating easier travel. Small businesses near future stations hope to see more customers, and universities foresee drawing students from farther afield. Mexico’s grand experiment in resurrecting its railroads appears on track — literally — to deliver a more connected and mobile nation in the years to come.