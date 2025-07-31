Mexico passenger train network

Mexico Revives Passenger Rail: New Routes Link Cities Nationwide

July 31, 2025
After a long hiatus in passenger rail development, Mexico is in the midst of a railway renaissance. The federal government has launched construction on an extensive network of intercity passenger trains crisscrossing the country – the most significant expansion of rail service in decades. Officials reported on July 30 that…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN