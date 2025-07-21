Mexico News Today for July 20, 2025

Today’s headlines spanned public safety alerts in Puerto Vallarta, environmental and infrastructure updates in Mexico City, and nationwide stories on traditional businesses, scientific breakthroughs, and major sporting events. In Puerto Vallarta, a local veterinary clinic reported a possible case of screwworm in a dog, raising concerns about animal health controls…

In Puerto Vallarta, a local veterinary clinic reported a possible case of screwworm in a dog, raising concerns about animal health controls and zoonotic risks. Larvae discovered in the pet’s ear prompted veterinarians to urge pet owners to watch for similar symptoms and seek immediate treatment. At the same time, authorities have bolstered police presence ahead of the busy summer season, stepping up patrols along the Malecón and beachfront hotels to keep visitors and residents safe. Both measures aim to preserve Puerto Vallarta’s reputation as one of Mexico’s safest tourist destinations.

The city’s appeal has drawn international residents for decades. A new feature explores how Puerto Vallarta became an expat haven, tracing the town’s transformation from quiet fishing village to cosmopolitan retreat. The article highlights decades of development, the growth of bilingual services, and personal stories of retirees who found community amid the city’s vibrant culture.

In Mexico City, heavier-than-usual rains on July 19 left 87 homes damaged—of which 16 suffered total loss. Local teams pumped out water, provided emergency aid, and are now drafting plans to strengthen drainage in the most flood-prone neighborhoods. Meanwhile, nature is making a comeback at the abandoned Texcoco airport: Lake Texcoco has revitalized as water seeps through old runway walls, creating wetlands that now host 230,000 birds and diverse native species—a testament to community-led conservation efforts.

However, the capital also faces civic tensions. Dozens of young residents clashed with police during the second Anti Gentrification March on Metrobús Line 1, smashing station windows near Fuentes Brotantes. Protesters criticized rapid urban development that drives up rents and displaces long‑time residents. Security forces contained the crowd to prevent widespread damage, while government mediators opened dialogue to address housing concerns.

Public health worries deepened after new tests showed that two‑thirds of Mexico City’s water refilling stations fail to meet drinking standards. Analysts found dangerous levels of total coliform bacteria and turbidity in samples from five boroughs and Naucalpan, underscoring the need for stricter oversight and improved purification processes.

Beyond the capital, small businesses and communities felt economic and environmental pressures. The National Association of Small Traders (ANPEC) warned that “tienditas” face extinction as 70% of corner stores temporarily close amid soaring inflation and extortion. In Tabasco, climate‑displaced fishers from El Bosque pressed the government for support to preserve their fishing rights and cultural traditions after relocation to El Nuevo Bosque subdivision—an urgent call for sustainable resettlement policies.

On the science front, researchers unveiled promising spider venom compounds that could counter antibiotic resistance and treat heart disorders. Mexican biochemists are isolating antimicrobial peptides that target drug‑resistant bacteria, paving the way for novel biotech therapies.

Transport links also made headlines: Baja Ferries launched the Cabo Star ferry on July 17, upgrading the La Paz–Mazatlán route with modern cabins, VIP seating, and expanded cargo decks for a smoother 14‑hour crossing. And for sports fans, FIFA’s lottery for 2026 World Cup tickets opens on September 10, with packages ranging from MXN 32,980 to 308,250 and resale pricing from USD 300 to 3,000.

That wraps up today’s Mexico News Roundup. Check back tomorrow for the latest developments shaping life across the country.