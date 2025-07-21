mexico news roundup

Mexico News Today for July 20, 2025

July 20, 2025
Today’s headlines spanned public safety alerts in Puerto Vallarta, environmental and infrastructure updates in Mexico City, and nationwide stories on traditional businesses, scientific breakthroughs, and major sporting events. In Puerto Vallarta, a local veterinary clinic reported a possible case of screwworm in a dog, raising concerns about animal health controls…
Trending News on PVDN